NBT Bank N A NY Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 156.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $529.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.