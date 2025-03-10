iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

