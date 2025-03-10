JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $10.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 354,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 844.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

