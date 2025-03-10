Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,071,000 after buying an additional 198,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

