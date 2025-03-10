Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.83.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $858,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

