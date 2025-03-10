Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

