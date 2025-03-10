Ameresco (AMRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2025 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

2/28/2025 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 363,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $544.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. This represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,408 shares of company stock valued at $781,206. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameresco by 81.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 450,571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 204.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

