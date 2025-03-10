iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $599.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

