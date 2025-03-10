Ardor (ARDR) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $57.97 million and $7.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00022187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.