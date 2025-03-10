DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Reaches $167.19 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $167.19 million and $13.61 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,250.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.00443339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00116281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00251398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00022337 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,575,763,167 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.