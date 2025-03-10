Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.38. 325,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 802,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $2,526,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,711,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

