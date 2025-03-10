The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $559.55 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.96 and its 200-day moving average is $566.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.