Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 19.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 19.8% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. 10,227,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 15,262,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 222,136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $993.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.01.
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.
