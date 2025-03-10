Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.85 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $97.20 million and $9.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00003883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,940,874 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,997,940,873.51815452 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02495153 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $7,537,680.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

