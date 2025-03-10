Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a 15.0% increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $155.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $255.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total transaction of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,052.88. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

