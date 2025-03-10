JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.26.

NYSE S traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.42. 2,396,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,998. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,581.50. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,968 shares of company stock worth $10,020,586. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

