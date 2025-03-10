USDS (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDS (USDS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. USDS has a market cap of $5.12 billion and approximately $26.82 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One USDS token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 8,209,397,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. The official website for USDS is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 8,215,466,330.4512329. The last known price of USDS is 1.00001447 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $18,925,526.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

