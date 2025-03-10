Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.