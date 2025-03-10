G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires 314,312 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

