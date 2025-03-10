Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $6.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

HDSN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 203,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,712. The firm has a market cap of $260.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 278,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

