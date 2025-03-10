Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
