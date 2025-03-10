Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

