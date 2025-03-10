iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 14707929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

