Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 175,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,559,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V opened at $345.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

