Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.
Telos Stock Down 9.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.
