iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,849,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,761,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.76 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

