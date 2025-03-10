Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 253 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.24. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.