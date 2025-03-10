Fairscale Capital LLC Buys 44 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $491.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.14. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

