Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $177.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

