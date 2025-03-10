Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Swedbank AB grew its position in Cencora by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Cencora by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Cencora by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

COR stock opened at $254.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,342. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

