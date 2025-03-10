Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 371,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

