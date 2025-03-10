Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $69.68 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $69,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. United Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRM opened at $282.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

