Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 11,866 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

