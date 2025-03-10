Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) recently:

3/4/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $142.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Huron Consulting Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

2/3/2025 – Huron Consulting Group is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.66. 16,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,927.38. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,856 shares of company stock worth $7,958,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

