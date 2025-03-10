Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,839.66

Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $32,839.66 worth of Crypto-AI-Robo.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto-AI-Robo.com has traded 89.9% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto-AI-Robo.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,672.13 or 1.02331974 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80,560.47 or 1.00939100 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crypto-AI-Robo.com Profile

Crypto-AI-Robo.com launched on November 30th, 2023. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 887,843,093 tokens. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official Twitter account is @c_altcoins. The official website for Crypto-AI-Robo.com is crypto-ai-robo.com.

Crypto-AI-Robo.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a current supply of 888,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto-AI-Robo.com is 0.01102098 USD and is down -26.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-ai-robo.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto-AI-Robo.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto-AI-Robo.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto-AI-Robo.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

