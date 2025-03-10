Belrium One Day Volume Tops $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

