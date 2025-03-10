Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.14 and last traded at $114.73, with a volume of 95918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $1,061,315. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

