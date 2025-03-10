Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Stuart Lee Purchases 5,700 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00.

ARE traded up C$0.42 on Monday, reaching C$18.38. 132,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,209. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.98.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

