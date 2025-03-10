Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 22746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1871 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBUS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

