Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 22746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1871 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
