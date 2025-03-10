iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 338203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1466 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Stories
