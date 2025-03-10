Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 68011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $538,721.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,773,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,230,110.04. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,765 shares of company stock worth $5,227,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.