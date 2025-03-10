Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 3986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $7,670,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,995,274 shares in the company, valued at $153,327,503.16. This represents a 5.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alistair Milnes sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $64,504.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,201.16. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,101 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after buying an additional 1,485,397 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,369 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

