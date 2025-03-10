Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $138.57 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Casper has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $138.57 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,359,598,330 coins and its circulating supply is 12,903,749,176 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. More information can be found at https://casper.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

