Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 3,418 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 403.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $56.89 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,332,198.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. This represents a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.