Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

KKR opened at $115.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.