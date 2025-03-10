Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KKR opened at $115.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
