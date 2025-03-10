BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 706 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 40,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

PFE stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

