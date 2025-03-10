S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $173,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,624,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,091,000. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $497.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

