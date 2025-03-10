Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $891.11 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $950.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

