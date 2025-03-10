Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Price

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.50) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

NNN REIT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,469. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,817.56. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 345,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 3,469.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 88,736 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

