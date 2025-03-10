W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,500. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

